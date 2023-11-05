Men’s ODI WC: Indian bowlers strike as half of South African batters return to the pavilion

Kolkata, Nov 5 Chasing a mammoth target of 326, South Africa lost their top seven batters against India in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match at the Eden Garden Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja's 4-fer pushed the Proteas batter on the back foot, leaving them struggling for the runs in a mammoth chase.

The hunt was started by Mohammad Siraj who yet again cleaned up the in-form Quinton de Kock (5) with an outswinger. De Kock, looking to cut the ball on the off-side, offered an inside edge of the bat straight on the stumps.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (11) was cleaned up by Jadeja with a blinder, pitched on the middle and off. Mohammed Shami in his second over got rid of Aiden Markram (9).

Heinrich Klaasen (1) and Rassie van der Dussen (13) were trapped plumb in front by Jadeja and Shami, respectively. David Miller (11) was clean bowled by Jadeja on a pre-mediated sweep shot, earlier on which he got the boundary behind the wicket.

Keshav Maharaj (7) got a taste of his own medicine as Jadeja cleaned up his off and middle stump.

At the time of writing this report, South Africa were 74/7 in 24 overs. So far Jadeja has got four wickets, Shami two wickets and Siraj one wicket.

