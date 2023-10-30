Men's ODI WC: Inzamam quits as Pakistan chief selector over nepotism allegations after team's debacle in India

Lahore, Oct 30 Inzamam-ul-Haq has quit as chief selector of the Pakistan men's team over conflict of interest allegations in team selections following their dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The Pakistan team has lost four matches in succession including an embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals India and a humiliating loss, for the first time in an ODI, against neighbours Afghanistan.

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq became the first victim of the faltering World Cup campaign as he has been accused of nepotism in team selection in media reports.

The Pakistan team is facing a possible early exit from the World Cup.

Pakistan are currently placed sixth in the points table with four points from two wins and four defeats.

With India leading the points table with 12 points, South Africa are second with 10 points with New Zealand (8), Australia (8), Sri Lanka (4), Pakistan (4) and Afghanistan (4) and Netherlands (4) placed in that order. Bangladesh and England bring in the rear with two points each.

After the team's disastrous results in the World Cup, Inzamam has been accused of a conflict of interest about the team selection process.

Inzamam's nephew Imam-ul-Haq is part of the team that he played a key role in selecting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.

There are also reports in the Pakistan media over captain Babar Azam's position as captain coming under pressure following the team's disastrous performance in the World Cup. There is a feeling that captaincy has impacted Babar's performance as a batter too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor