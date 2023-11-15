Men's ODI WC: Kohli gets past Tendulkar with record 50th century

Mumbai, Nov 15 India's Virat Kohli on Wednesday set the record for hitting most centuries in One-Day International cricket, marching to the 50th century of his career during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 clash with New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Kohli scored his hundred off 106 balls, hitting eight boundaries and one maximum as he broke the record of 49 centuries he had jointly held with Sachin Tendulkar.

His 50th century came in 279 innings. There were huge expectations of Kohli breaking the record at the Wankhede after he failed to do so in India's last league match against the Netherlands. He had equalled the record with an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

Sachin Tendulkar, who hoped that Kohli would break his record and was present in the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday as the Delhi batter went past him, is now second in the list with 49 centuries off 452 innings.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 31 tons off 253 innings followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting on 30 (off 365 innings). Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya is fifth on the list with 28 hundreds off 433 innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor