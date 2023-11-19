Men's ODI WC: Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day, says Travis Head after receiving POTM award

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 Travis Head gets emotional after playing an 'unexpected' century as Australia beat India by six wickets in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head slammed a match-winning 120-ball 137 in Australia's successful chase of 241 against India.

He also became only the third Australian batter after Ricky Ponting (in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (in 2007) to hit a hundred at the biggest of all stages, a World Cup final.

"Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. A lot better than sitting on the couch at home. Really glad to contribute," Travis Head said after winning the Player of the Match award in the big final.

Head added a 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the fourth wicket after early reduced them to 47/3. Labuschagne on the other hand played a solid knock of 58 off 110 deliveries making sure one end was blocked and India bowlers did not make any further inroads.

"Really glad to contribute, the first twenty balls I played gave me a lot of confidence and yea I was able to carry through. The way Mitch Marsh came out and took the game on, he set the tone. That was the energy we wanted and we knew the wicket may get tough.

"It was a great decision to bowl first after winning the toss. I felt the wicket got better as the day went on. It took a little bit of spin, it paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it, nice to play a role in all of that," Head added.

Head also took a game-changing catch as he ended Rohit Sharma's innings of 47 runs with a sensational diving effort.

Expressing delight at the elite list that he was able to join with the heroes in the final, Head said, "Definitely third on that list, it's a nice one to join, nice to be here and nice to contribute. I'll just tell the boys that I'm looking forward to the reunion."

