Men's ODI WC: No plans to rest players against Holland and get bench ready for any need, says Dravid

Bengaluru, Nov 11 Even though India are assured of a top-place finish in the table going into their last preliminary league encounter that oo against the Netherlands, chief coach Rahul Dravid has said they don't have plans to rest first-choice players and give a chance those on the bench.

India have dominated all their opponents so far and are unbeaten in the tournament, winning all the eight matches they have played so far with consummate ease. Though the Netherlands have caused an upset by stunning South Africa, India are still the favourites and should easily win Sunday's match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

That is the reason many people believe that the Indian team management should rest some of the players who have figured in all eight matches and give chances to others so that they are also match-ready if needs be in the semifinals.

However, Dravid did not commit to any such plans and the players have had enough rest since their last match.

"I mean, honestly, we've had six days off from the last game. So, we're pretty well rested and the guys are in good shape. That's all I'll say without giving away the level. So, we've had six days off, we've got one game before the semi-final. The boys are rested. So that's all I'll say," said Dravid in the pre-match press conference before Sunday's match against the Netherlands.

Asked how would they try to maintain a balance between putting up a strong playing XI and keeping players on the bench ready for any eventuality, Dravid said currently their focus is on choosing the best possible playing XI.

"So now at this stage, it's about just focusing on getting the guys who you think are going to be playing in the 11 in the best possible space mentally and physically to be able to play that semifinal and hopefully the final if we earn it.

"So that will be the single-pointed thinking it's not about there are times there are times for larger picture thinking and there are times for narrow focus thinking in my opinion and now's the time for sure narrow focus thinking if everyone is fit," he said.

India lost Hardik Pandya to injury and Prasidh Krishna was approved as a replacement.

Mohammad Shami has stepped in and done well, claiming a couple of five-wicket hauls in the four matches he has played so far. Shami could do so because he had played some matches before the World Cup. But that can't be said about other players on the bench like Prasidh Krishna, who hasn't played a lot of cricket in the recent past.

