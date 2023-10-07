Men’s ODI WC: Playing three spinners is definitely an option against Australia, says Rohit Sharma

Chennai, Oct 7 Sunday’s Men’s ODI World Cup match between India and Australia has the possibility of the hosts’ playing all three spinners at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, said captain Rohit Sharma.

With a black soil pitch selected for the game, spinners will have a say in the match as it progresses on Sunday. India’s spinners in the ODI World Cup squad include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has picked 33 wickets in 17 matches, the most amongst spinners participating in World Cup.

They also have left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and local lad in ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “That's the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don't really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer. He's a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So that gives us an advantage and that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well.”

“So there's a possibility that we can play three spinners on this pitch with three seamers as well, it gives us that balance and number eight batting option as well. We have to come here again tomorrow afternoon and see what the pitch looks like but, three spinners is definitely an option,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

India and Australia have played a lot of ODIs against each other this year, including in the last month, where the hosts won 2-1. But Australia emerged victorious in the recent ODI against India at this venue in March this year when leg-spinner Zampa picked 4-45 and led Australia to winning series decider by 21 runs in defence of 269.

Rohit admitted that India were behind Australia in the ODI in March and hoped for his team to not repeat their mistakes from that game on Sunday. “What we've done in the past, I don't think it'll matter too much. You've got to play good cricket on that given day and Australia being Australia, we know how they play in ICC tournaments. There is a reason that they have so many championships.”

“So, for us, it will be very important that we stick to what we want to do as a team, focus on our strengths, and assess the conditions here. That is going to be quite critical because the pitch can be here slightly tricky and challenging. So, you got to assess in terms of how you want to bat, bowl, what lengths and lines for the spinners as well.”

“So, everything comes into play and we played against Australia on this very same venue in March and we were slightly behind in that game. But we exactly knew what went wrong for us. So hopefully we shouldn't repeat that mistake that we made in that game in March. But again, like I said, it's a fresh day and game for both teams. I'm sure both teams will be raring to go and have a good start to the tournament.”

With Australia skipper Pat Cummins saying the side has played a lot of white-ball cricket in India in recent times, Rohit felt the sub-continental conditions aren’t alien for the World Cup participating teams anymore due to multiple trips for playing in the country.

“It's absolutely true that they play a lot of cricket here. A lot of T20 cricket, recently played three ODIs against us and before IPL, we played three ODIs again. So, in terms of how they plan their schedule it's pretty good and they know what is at stake, World Cup coming in India so we got to make sure that they play as much ODIs as possible in India and against India.”

“So, it helps them, obviously. It's a good thing that they've done. But again, the conditions are not going to matter too much to any team, because a lot of these teams have come here and played so much cricket. So, in terms of the alien conditions, I don't think it's there anymore.”

“You just have to play good cricket and it is the same anywhere you go now. Honestly, all teams are playing so much cricket everywhere around the world. So, I don't think any team would feel that ‘oh where am ‘I? I don't think that's the case anymore.”

