Men's ODI WC: Rohit has been a fantastic captain and led by example, says coach Rahul Dravid

Bengaluru, Nov 11 Head coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on skipper Rohit Sharma and said he has led India with example both on and off the field and has cracked open games for the team in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media ahead of India's final preliminary league match against the Netherlands on Sunday, Dravid said Rohit has been fantastic both on and off the field.

The India captain has provided the team with many good starts, launching swift attacks on the opposition's bowling with his aggressive approach as he scored 442 runs in eight matches. Rohit has also led the squad superbly and has been decisive with his bowling changes and the reading of the game.

"Rohit has certainly been a leader, you know, without a doubt. I think he's led by example both on and off the field. Some of the starts that he's given us, the way he's cracked open games for us. There have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he's been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game," Rahul Dravid said in the pre-match press conference ahead of India's clash with the Netherlands on Sunday.

David said besides batting, Rohit Sharma has also excelled with his leadership in the field.

"So, I think he's been fantastic, which is his batting, the leadership that he's shown and taking on the game, in leading from the front. We've talked about playing in a particular way. You cannot do that unless your leader really buys in and actually shows by example. And it's been terrific to see the way Rohit's done that. And I think his captaincy has obviously been fantastic as well.

"It's been very good for a long time. He's someone who's certainly got the respect of the group and the team. Certainly, got the respect of our coaching staff. And it's been a pleasure to see him operate the way he has, both on and off the field, like I said. And I think he's truly someone who's, you know, deserves all the success that he's been getting. And hopefully, it may continue," said Dravid.

Dravid heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and said the India captain has made things look easy.

"So, in the end, it's actually looked easy, but on reflection as a coaching staff, when we looked at it, we've realised the impact that meetings like that of his innings have had on games like that, that have made it look easy for us and certainly made it easier for the guys who followed in that department," he said.

With Rohit Sharma leading the side, India is on the verge of breaking their record for most successive victories in a World Cup campaign as they had also won 8 matches under Sourav Ganguly in 2003.

