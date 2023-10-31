Men's ODI WC: Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest pace bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets

Kolkata, Oct 31 Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest pace bowler to take 100 ODI wickets during the ICC World Cup 2023 league match against Bangladesh here at Eden Gardens, on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old reached the milestone in 51 matches, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc’s record of 52 ODIs.

He also became the fastest Pakistani bowler to reach the milestone of 100 ODI wickets, overtaking the record of Saqlain Mushtaq, who took 53 matches.

Afridi trapped Bangladesh led-hand batter Tanzid Hasan in front of the wicket with a beautiful in-swinging delivery swinging back on the pads. In the very next over, he removed Nazmul Hasan Shanto, courtesy of a ripper by Usma Mir, fielding at the backward square leg, who dived at full length to complete the catch.

