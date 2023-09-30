Men’s ODI WC: Want us to be really aggressive, take the game on and always look to be positive, says Jos Buttler

London, Sep 30 Ahead of entering the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup as defending champions, England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he wants his team to be aggressive, take on the game and be optimistic during the upcoming competition in India.

After leading England to Men’s T20 World Cup glory in 2022 in Australia, Buttler will be looking to add one-day success to his T20 crown when England try to retain their title in India from October 5 to November 19.

“I want us to be really aggressive, take the game on and always look to be positive. Maybe we need to get back to that a bit more. I want us to push boundaries and we can’t take it for granted, we’ll do that every time. Just because we’ve done it before doesn’t mean it will happen game after game,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Four years on from playing a key part in England getting the better of New Zealand to lift the ODI World Cup trophy for the first time, Buttler will be leading the team from the front as they attempt to defend their title, taking over from an inspirational leader in Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket last year.

“It’s been challenging at times, definitely, in different ways. But the captaincy came at a good time in my career. I was getting into my 30s and doing something I hadn’t done before was exciting.”

“I’ve just tried to be myself. That’s the big learning curve I’ve taken from it. I obviously worked closely with Eoin and we have a lot of similar views on the game, so I’m not too different in the way I want us to play,” added Buttler.

With a single-minded drive and a daring approach to playing an attacking brand of game in ODIs, Buttler is eager to re-experience the feel of winning a World Cup for the third time in 2023, starting from the tournament opener against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to have won World Cups in 50-over and 20-over cricket. When you catch yourself saying that, you think it’s an incredibly cool thing to achieve, but also I’m hungry to achieve more and experience those feelings again.”

“I think 2019 was extra special because it was the first time we’d experienced anything like that and it was at Lord’s. Being part of the 2015 World Cup and being part of the turnaround was really something.”

“And the T20 World Cup was incredibly special in its own right. It was different being captain and I experienced a different journey, but both were fantastic. Hopefully there is more to come. We feel ready for what’s ahead of us.”

For many of England's key players, the upcoming ODI World Cup could be a last dance moment, but Buttler said no one is having such thoughts now, including himself. “I don’t know anyone’s intentions and I haven’t heard anything about international retirement from anyone in our group.”

“I don’t think anyone’s thinking that at the moment because they’re focused on the team and playing well at the start of an exciting campaign. But there might be individuals after this World Cup who want to make some kind of decision.”

“We don’t need to add pressure by saying this is the last dance or anything like that. We’re looking forward to the World Cup and we’ve got a really strong group of players. Any time you get to represent your country at a World Cup is very exciting and needs your full attention. You don’t want anyone thinking too far past it.”

