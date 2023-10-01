Men’s ODI WC: We genuinely believe that we can do something special, says South Africa’s David Miller

New Delhi, Oct 1 South Africa’s middle-order batter David Miller believes the current side are capable of doing something special in the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, happening from October 5 to November 19 in India.

South Africa come into the tournament on the back of a 3-2 series win over Australia back home. The Proteas, yet to win the most coveted trophy in Men’s ODI cricket, will open their World Cup campaign against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

"We genuinely believe that we can do something special. The reality is we haven't won a World Cup so there's no point brushing that under the carpet. But personally I don't live with those things on my shoulders. The past is the past. It doesn't impact me at all."

"It's about what's in front of you...the next ball, your next moment. I know the other guys are in the same mindset. We're looking at it as a chance to create history. What a brilliant opportunity this is. If we play well, we know we've got a helluva chance," said Miller to BBC.

South Africa will enter the mega event as the fourth-best team in Men’s ODI Rankings, and have five batters, including Miller, in the top 15 individual rankings list. Miller is averaging 60.7 with a strike-rate of 114.15 in the last World Cup cycle. He is backing his batting group to fire in Indian conditions.

"We have performed consistently well over the past four years. I'm not personally a stats-driven guy. But it's good to look at the numbers and know that the work we've been putting in has produced some positive contributions. For me it's about making a situational impact. Can I take the game on? Can I see a chase home?"

"That's where games are won and lost. I think we've proved some people wrong. Take Temba (Bavuma). He's had so much flak from a lot of people and he's basically just shoved it right back in their faces. He's a terrific captain and a phenomenal player in this format. It's a strong line-up. We back ourselves to compete with the bat," he added.

Miller also acknowledged that left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will have a huge role to play in the World Cup. "We've been playing together since we were 11. It's actually an inspiration watching his progress. He's 'Mr Consistency'. He's such an important player for us."

He signed off by saying that despite unimpressive returns in other formats, South Africa have some optimism to do well in the upcoming tournament. "We know that things haven't been great in South African cricket all the time."

"But (new coach) Rob (Walter) has emphasised that we're representing a proud country and we have a chance to unite people through sport. We take that very seriously. The language and energy is really positive. We just can't wait to get stuck in and give it horns."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor