Men’s ODI WC: Will not go by what has happened with England in their last few games, says KL Rahul

Lucknow, Oct 28 Though defending champions England have lost four of their five matches in the ongoing World Cup and their semifinal hopes are hanging by a slim thread, India’s wicketkeeper-batter K.L Rahul stated the hosts won’t be complacent and aren’t thinking of taking the visitors lightly ahead of Sunday’s clash at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“Firstly, we don't think of any opposition that way. Any team on a given day can be dangerous and there is no team that starts as a favourite in a game of cricket or any sport. So, it's important that we keep doing what we've been doing and focus on our strengths.”

“Honestly, we haven’t spoken so far about the opposition in all these games. The talk mostly has been about focusing on our strengths. Yes, we do a little bit of homework about the opposition.”

“England are the defending champions and didn’t have a few results going their way. But it doesn’t change the fact that they are a very dangerous team and we will not go by what has happened with them in the last few games. We will focus on tomorrow and try to compete and win over them,” said Rahul in the pre-match press conference.

In all of India’s five victories in the World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side has won by chasing. Asked if there’s been talk in the team over countering a possible situation of batting first, Rahul remarked it can become a good challenge for the team in the tournament in terms of innings construction.

“A little bit. I mean, not really gone too much into it. I know few, I think in one game we did lose a toss and ended up bowling first as well. So, toss is not something that the captain or the team can control. So whatever opportunities we've gotten we've done well.”

“But again it will be great it will be a good opportunity if we get to bat first before the next stage and in the next four games if we can get to bat first it'll be a good challenge for us to just see how to pace the innings and it's been some time since we've batted first, so it will be useful for the team.”

Rahul also revealed that India is confident in Suryakumar Yadav’s big-hitting abilities in the batting department in the absence of all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya due to a left ankle injury.

“Yes, Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened.”

“We also at some point have to look at the now and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” he concluded.

