Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on August 25

Dubai [UAE], August 9 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on 25 August, as the updated match schedule for the biggest Cricket World Cup was released.

The tickets for all matches not featuring India - in the warm-ups and in the tournament - will go on sale first, on August 25.

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the ICC said in a statement explaining the process.

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues," BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said in an official statement released by ICC.

“Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

ICC on Wednesday announced a revised fixture for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which saw arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns on October 14. The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October.

Men in Blue's final league match against the Netherlands has now been shifted from 11 to 12 November, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, 5 October when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on November 19.

