Men’s ODI World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav credits Indian pace attack for the success in World Cup

Dharmshala, Oct 21 Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav credits the Indian ‘pace attack’ for a bright start to the Cricket World Cup on home soil with four clinical victories to be one of only two teams to remain undefeated.

India have taken 36 wickets in their four matches so far, after bowling out both Australia and Pakistan for less than 200 and taking eight scalps against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"It's very important to start off very well with the first Powerplay. Jasprit and Siraj have done really well,” Kuldeep told the ICC

“Not just giving us wickets, but probably just containing the runs as well (for) when me and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) come to bowl.

"We've always got one or two wickets, only today (against Bangladesh) we felt that they got a very good start.”

While batters including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have blasted big scores as India chased down their four targets, the bowling attack has been just as crucial to setting up each triumph.

Bumrah coming back after an injury has been surreal with his performance in the World Cup after the Asia Cup, he has claimed the second-most wickets at the tournament so far with 10, while Siraj and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have both picked up five.

Concerns are over Hardik Pandya return to the team as he developed an ankle injury bowling against Bangladesh, Mohammad Shami is likely to take his place which will both Indian pace attack combined with Bumrah and Siraj.

"We're just working on length and we're keeping it very simple, me and Jaddu bhai,” Kuldeep said.

"We're getting the good wickets as well, but it's very important to keep it very simple and just maintain that in every game, that's very important.

"If you pick an early wicket in the middle overs, definitely it gives you confidence and it just controls the run rate as well.”

Jadeja has played both roles while taking seven wickets and bowling at the fourth-best economy rate in the tournament with 3.75.

Kuldeep is also among the tidiest bowlers with six scalps while having the seventh-best economy rate of 4.1 runs an over

India are set to face New Zealand next in a top-of-the-table blockbuster on Sunday at Dharmshala.

