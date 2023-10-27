Men’s ODI World Cup: Pakistan's Rizwan achieves milestone of 2000 ODI runs

Chennai, Oct 27 Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan achieved the milestone of 2000 runs in the One-day international format batting against Bangladesh, in Chennai on Friday.

Rizwan achieved this feat in the 65th ODI innings which includes three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Rizwan arrived at No. 4 after Pakistan were reduced to 38/2. He joined forces with skipper Babar Azam and the duo stitched a 48-run stand.

The veteran has now scored 2,026 runs at an average of 39.72, with a strike rate of 89.92.

He has scored 593 runs at home and 776 runs away from home in ODI cricket. The Pakistan batter owns 657 runs at neutral venues.

Earlier in the tournament, playing against Sri Lanka Rizwan also became the second keeper batter to score a century in the ODI World Cup.

His unbeaten 131 helped Pakistan chase a record-breaking 345 against Sri Lanka in their second match which was also the highest score by a Pakistan wicketkeeper in ODIs.

Rizwan also leads the chart in leading run-getters in ODIs for Pakistan this year. He has amassed 961 runs in 22 matches at an impressive average of 64.06.

