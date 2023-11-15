Men's ODI World Cup: Shami fastest to 50 World Cup wickets

Mumbai, Nov 15 ( IANS) Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became fastest bowler to take 50 wickets playing against New Zealand in the first semi final of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shami now has a total of 50 wickets in World Cups in 17 innings, the quickest by anyone, beating Starc's 19. He is also the seventh after Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Starc, Lasith Malinga, Wasim Akram and Trent Boult to reach the 50-wicket landmark in the history of the mega event.

Shami ended his spell with a dominating spell of 7 for 57 in 9.5 overs.

Shami also claimed his fourth ODI World Cup five wicket haul and surpassed Australia Mitchell Starc who has taken three times five wicket haul in ODI World Cup.

Earlier in the tournament Shami claimed hat-trick against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the league stage of the tournament.

Shami is now the third leading wicket taker in ongoing ODI World Cup with 20 wickets in just six matches.

