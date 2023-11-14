Men's ODI World Cup: Siraj loses top spot to Keshav Maharaj in latest ICC rankings

New Delhi, Nov 14 South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj replaced No. 1 ranked Mohammed Siraj in latest ICC ODI bowler's rankings on Tuesday.

Maharaj goes on top with 726 rating points while Siraj has 723 rating points.

Since the last update last Wednesday, Maharaj picked up seven wickets in three matches, which included a four-for against New Zealand in Pune.

Siraj, who scalped six wickets in India's last three matches, isn't too far behind Maharaj with only three rating points separating the two.

Maharaj has been really impressive with his performance in ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, he has taken 14 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 4.37 with a four-wicket haul to his name. Siraj, on the other hand, has 12 wickets to his name from nine games in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav occupy two of the three remaining spots in the Top 5.

In the last week of the group stage action, Glenn Maxwell produced one of the greatest ODI innings of all time. His 201* off 128 balls while chasing against Afghanistan came against all odds when Australia were struggling at 91/7 while chasing 293.

His stupendous innings has helped him climb a whopping 17 spots in the batting charts and one spot on the all-rounders' rankings.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul too have made ground after brilliant performances that were capped off with centuries apiece against Netherlands in the final league stage game. Iyer climbed five spots to equal No.13 along with Fakhar Zaman while KL Rahul jumped to 17th from 24th.

India are set to face New Zealand at the Wankhede on Wednesday while South Africa take on Australia at the Eden Gardens the day after. The grand finale will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor