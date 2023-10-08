Men’s ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

New Delhi, Oct 8 Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the Match 4 of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," it said.

Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.

