Men's ODI World Cup: The real hero of India's successful campaign is Rohit Sharma: Naseer Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 16 Former England cricketer Naseer Hussain has praised Rohit Sharma for his dominating performance and tagged him as the 'real hero of India' win in the ongoing ODI World Cup campaign.

Hussain opined that Sharma changed India's approach and convinced the team and the nation that attacking cricket was the way forward.

"The headlines tomorrow will be about (Virat) Kohli, will be about Shreyas Iyer, and will be about Mohammad Shami. But the genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Karthik was with the side when India played England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, where they played meek, timid cricket, got a below-par score and England knocked them off by 10 wickets. he told DK that India needed to change," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Rohit Sharma's dominating batting against New Zealand in the first semi-final set the tone for Indian batting as India posted a mammoth total of 397/4 on the back of Rohit's 47 off 29 deliveries and Virat Kohli-Shreyas Iyer ton.

"I think that the real hero today was Rohit. The group stage is different and knockout stage is different and the skipper showed everyone that they are going to play fearless cricket in the knockouts as well, Rohit Sharma sent a clear message with the approach," Hussain further added on the Indian captain.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final of World Cup 2023 as Mohammed Shami went on to record his best bowling figure (7 for 57).

