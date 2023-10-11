Men’s ODI World Cup: Travis Head to go for a scan, says Pat Cummins

Lucknow, Oct 11 Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides an update on left-hand batter Travis Head's recovery from a hand injury that has kept him out of action in the first leg of Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a press conference ahead of the match against South Africa in Lucknow, Pat Cummins said Travis Head will undergo scans on Thursday to understand the extent of recovery and consult a surgeon before a call would be taken on his availability.

"I think it's tomorrow he's getting a scan and seeing the surgeon to get an update. So hopefully next couple of days," said Cummins.

Head was included in the 15-man Australia Word Cup squad, but the opener has not traveled with the rest of the team to India as he has been recovering from the hand injury he picked up during an ODI series against South Africa in September.

Cummins also added that Marcus Stoinis has completely recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of action against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Australia suffered a 6-wicket loss against India in Chennai in their opener and will look to be on the winning track. The testing weather conditions in Chennai and the Virat Kohli-KL Rahul partnership was too hot to handle for Australia.

While their fast bowlers started well and removed three of India’s top-four batters in two overs, their spinners, particularly Adam Zampa, failed to strike when needed and India got home with six wickets to spare.

Whereas, South Africa began their tournament with a comfortable 102-run victory over Sri Lanka in Delhi. South Africa smashed 428/5 - the highest-ever total in a World Cup match - courtesy of superb centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, who hit the fastest century (in 49 balls) in ODI World Cups beating Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in Bengaluru during the 2011 World Cup.

South Africa bowlers then struck at crucial intervals and successfully grabbed all 10 Sri Lankan scalps inside 45 overs.

