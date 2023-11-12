Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter

Bengaluru, Nov 12 Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run getter in the ICC ODI World Cup match against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli reached the landmark during his 51-run knock finished the league stage of the tournament with 594 going past South Africa Quinton de Kock 591 runs.

Despite is 4 runs short of reaching the 600-run milestone, which would make him the third Indian batter to achieve this feat in a World Cup edition.

Unfortunately, Virat Kohli couldn't capitalize on his fifty to achieve his 50th ODI hundred, succumbing to left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe in the 29th over.

Earlier in the day, India captain Rohit Sharma played a fluent 61-run knock with eight fours and two sixes to break Sourav Ganguly's two-decade-old World Cup record as India's highest run-scoring captain in a single edition off World Cup.

Ganguly had set the previous record of 465 runs in the 2003 World Cup, featuring 11 innings and three centuries, with a high score of 111. In contrast, Rohit has now amassed an impressive 503 runs in just nine innings during the current World Cup, including a century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 131.

