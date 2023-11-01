Men’s ODI World Cup: Williamson not fully recovered, ruled out of clash against Proteas

Pune, Nov 1 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of their upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Wednesday, as he is yet to recover from the thumb injury fully.

Williamson sustained a thumb injury in the match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and has not been deemed fit form the New Zealand medical team.

New Zealand Cricket in an update on Williamson's injury, wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA

.Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow.

He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB.”

In Williamson’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will continue leading the Kiwis in the multi-nation tournament.

Williamson had earlier returned to action after recovering from a hip injury that he sustained while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his very first competitive match after returning, Williamson scored an unbeaten 78 off 107 balls against Bangladesh before going off the park ‘retired hurt’.

--IANS

hs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor