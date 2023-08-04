MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of SA20 auction

Cape Town [South Africa], August 4 : MI Cape Town announced player retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20.

The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton - who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as ‘Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season’ and ‘Domestic Players’ Player of the Season’ - Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.

Last season’s wildcard picks Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.

The players join the pre-signings that included Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Tom Banton, a release said.

Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.

MI Cape Town, who retained last season’s captain Rashid Khan and Sam Curran and also pre-signed English duo Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton, still have a remaining R 5.05 million in their purse. Jofra Archer retains his slot in the squad as the team's Wildcard player.

The Wildcard option introduced in the inaugural season has proved to be a hit, with four teams incorporating their season one wildcard selections into their main season 2 squads. This means that four teams will acquire a new wildcard for Season two and have until December 30 to confirm the player.

In the squad of 19, all teams are required to include a minimum of 10 South African players, a maximum of seven international players and an additional new rookie player who must be South African.

MI Cape Town Squad: Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Olly Stone.

Purse available: R 5.05 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor