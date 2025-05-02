MI continues ominous form as chart-topping performances from key players help overcome dry run

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 : Sound the alarm bells as five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are back to their best, rising to the top of the points table with a stunning 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

MI are peaking at the right time, with their top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah showing glimpses of their greatness, which helped shape the franchise's legacy as the most-feared one in the IPL, is surely not a good sign for the other teams, especially the ones aiming to finally get a title to their name.

This win over RR is their sixth successive win this season, taking them to the top with seven wins, four losses, and giving them 14 points. This has been a remarkable turn of events for the five-time champions, who looked set to re-live their previous disappointing season, with just one win in their first five games. But since their win over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs, thanks to some suicidal run-outs by the Capitals, they might have just got their mojo back.

MI has previously won six successive matches in the 2008 season and the 2017 season. While they managed to fumble the momentum in the inaugural season and failed to reach the knockouts, they have reached the finals of every season they have won five or more successive games.

In the 2017 season, after starting their season with a loss to Rising Pune Supergiant, MI went on to win six successive games, reach the playoffs. In the finals, they managed to turn the tables, beating RPS by one run at Hyderabad.

In 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2020 seasons, MI won five successive games each, ending as runners-up in 2010 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but winning the title in 2013, 2015 and 2020 seasons.

MI has been extremely strong while defending 200-run-plus targets, and bowling teams should let them cross this mark at their own peril. On 17 times MI has given a team a total above 200 runs to chase, MI has come out on top on all occasions.

Another stunning aspect of this brilliant run is how things are finally falling in place for MI. Ever since their win over DC on April 13 which kickstarted this revival, three of the top five run-getters between then to now are MI stars, namely Suryakumar Yadav (at number two with 276 in six matches, average 92.00, strike rate 193, two fifties), Rohit Sharma (at number four with 255 runs in six matches at an average of 51.00, strike rate of over 159 and three fifties) and Ryan Rickelton (at number five with 226 runs in six matches at an average of 37.66, with a strike rate of above 155, two half-centuries), as per ESPNCricinfo.

At the time of writing, Suryakumar holds the Orange Cap for most runs with his remarkable consistency, scoring 475 runs at an average of 67.85, with a strike rate of 172.82 and three half-centuries. He has not faced a failure yet, delivering 25-plus score everytime he walked in.

Coming to bowling, MI pace duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are the leading wicket-takers in the IPL, between a narrow win over DC till this 100-run mauling of RR. Boult has taken 11 wickets at an average of 15.18 and an economy rate of 8.28, with best figures of 4/26. On the other hand, 'Jassi bhai' has delivered a new lease of life to MI with his 11 wickets at an average of just 15.09 and a miserly economy rate of 6.91. His best figures are 4/22. Safe to say, batting units face the pressure when these two bowl. Even spinner Karn Sharma (six wickets at an average of 14.00, economy rate of 8.40 in four matches, with best figures of 3/23) and Will Jacks (four wickets in six games at an average of 9.00, economy rate of 6.00 and best figures of 2/14) have had batting units in their vice grip, with Jacks delivering two all-round shows that earned him 'Player of the Match' awards.

Out of all bowlers, Boult is racing towards the top of the Purple Cap charts, sitting at third spot with 16 wickets so far, such a massive improvement after just five wickets in his first five games. Three more wickets will see him surpass Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Josh Hazlewood (18). Even Bumrah, after just two wickets in the first three games, managed nine wickets in his next four.

Will MI continue with this winning momentum and reach a peak even higher? Can the fans and players of Blue and Gold dream this year after four seasons without a title? Only time can tell.

Coming to the match, MI was asked to bat first by RR, who chose to field. The Men in Pink were soon made to regret their decision, as openers Ryan Rickelton (61 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (53 in 36 balls, with nine fours) launched an assault that lasted 116 runs. After both openers were dismissed, Suryakumar Yadav (48* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (48* in 23 balls, with six fours and a six) stitched a 94-run stand, taking MI to 217/2 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, RR looked helpless against a top-class MI attack right from the powerplay, sinking to 47/5. It was Jofra Archer (30 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) who top-scored as RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, losing by 100 runs.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Boult (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Jasprit Bumrah also delivering a pressurising four-over spell of 2/15. Skipper Hardik also got a wicket.

Rickelton was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award.

