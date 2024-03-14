MI Junior great platform for budding players; school cricket is most important: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Malinga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : The Mumbai Indians (MI) Junior Inter-School cricket tournament's 4th edition came to a close on Thursday in Mumbai with Anjuman-I-Islam, RR Education Trust and Shardashram Vidyamandir emerging victorious in the Boys' Under 14, Boys' Under 16 and Girls' Under 15 categories respectively.

Lasith Malinga, bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, felicitated the winners and spoke about the importance of a tournament like MI Junior, as per a press release from MI.

Speaking during the event, Malinga said, "It is a brilliant opportunity for young cricketers in Mumbai. I am really thankful to MI for hosting a tournament like this where young cricketers can show their talent. They get to learn how to approach tournaments, deal with pressure. Once they display their talent, they can then go on to make a career in cricket."

Malinga added that MI had unearthed many stars over the years. "MI has always backed talent. Jasprit Bumrah in 2013, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have all been backed by MI. They have gone on to play for India. MI Junior is another such great platform for budding cricketers. Youngsters can perform there and then go on to play for the state and national side too in the future," he added.

Malinga reminisced about his days playing school cricket and the key role it played in his development as a cricketer. "School cricket is the most important because it sets your foundation. That is the age where you learn the most and learn very quickly. Nowadays, there are more opportunities but a tournament like MI Junior is the best way for young cricketers to develop their skills. I am looking forward to how these kids develop," he said.

Malinga was especially impressed with MI Junior having a girls' category as well as female umpires and scorers. He hailed the inclusion of women, saying, "All the young girls have a great opportunity to play more and experience a high-quality tournament at such a young age. I would request MI to continue this initiative as this is the best way of serving the game of cricket and also gives young cricketers a chance to shine."

Brief Scores:

Mumbai

-BOYS U14 (Final)

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (CSMT) 218/8 in 40 overs (Abdur Rahman Khan 68, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 59; Shaurya Ketan 4-47) beat Modern English School (Chembur) 160/8 in 40 overs (Sudhan Sundarraj 62, Kavish Gosalia 33; Adarsh Rajbhar 2-38, Prabhat Pandey 2-39).

Player of the match: Abdur Rahman Khan

-GIRLS U15 (Final)

Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) 148/3 in 20 overs (Mugdha Ghodke 68*, Swara Jadhav 48*; Advaita Toraskar 2-28) beat St. Columba School (Gamdevi) 107/6 in 20 overs (Sarrathi Bhakare 2-15).

Player of the match: Mugdha Ghodke

-BOYS U16 (Final)

R.R. Education Trust (Mulund) 171 all out in 35.2 overs (Ayush Jadhav 53, Smin Kini 52; Saad Khan 4-37, Aagneya Aadi 3-33) beat Al-Barkaat Malik Muhammad Islam English School (Kurla) 66 all out in 24.1 overs (Evyaan Shaw 4-17).

Player of the match: Evyaan Shaw.

