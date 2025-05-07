MI Playoff Qualification Scenarios EXPLAINED: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss to Gujarat Titans?

Mumbai Indians Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Mumbai Indians suffered a crucial three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, putting their IPL 2025 playoff hopes under pressure. The defeat leaves MI with 14 points from 12 games, with two matches left in the league stage. Despite the setback, Mumbai Indians remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. They need to win at least one of their remaining two fixtures to reach 16 points, the benchmark widely seen as enough to secure qualification in most IPL seasons.

Rain delays, wickets falling, and nerves running high 📈...@gujarat_titans edge past everything to seal a thrilling win over #MI that had fans on the edge of their seats! 🥳



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/DdKG6Zn78k#TATAIPL | #MIvGTpic.twitter.com/NLYj3ZlI3w — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2025

MI’s healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) gives them an added edge in tight scenarios. A single win could be sufficient to reach the top four, depending on the outcomes of other teams' matches. However, two wins will guarantee a spot in the playoffs and potentially a place in the top two.

Read Also | MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians in Rain-Hit Thriller at Wankhede

If Mumbai lose both of their remaining games, their qualification will depend entirely on NRR and other match results. In that case, their chances will become slim.

MI's Remaining Matches:

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, 11 May

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, 16 May

Mumbai’s fate now lies in their hands as they prepare for two must-win encounters to stay alive in the tournament.

IPL 2025 Points Table After MI vs GT Match

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 GT 11 8 3 0 0.793 16 2 RCB 11 8 3 0 0.482 16 3 PBKS 11 7 3 1 0.376 15 4 MI 12 7 5 0 1.156 14 5 DC 11 6 4 1 0.362 13 6 KKR 11 5 5 1 0.249 11 7 LSG 11 5 6 0 -0.469 10 8 SRH 11 3 7 1 -1.192 7 9 RR 12 3 9 0 -0.718 6 10 CSK 11 2 9 0 -1.117 4

Read Also | Hardik Pandya Creates Unwanted IPL Record During MI vs GT Match