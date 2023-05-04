MI skipper Rohit Sharma creates unwanted batting record in IPL match against PBKS

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 4 : Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted batting record during his Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings.

In the match, which was also his 200th match for MI, Rohit was dismissed for a three-ball duck, taking his tally of ducks in IPL to a total of 15. He now has the most number of ducks in IPL history. He is tied with three other players who have also registered 15 IPL ducks. These players are Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh and West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine.

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is in fifth position with 14 ducks in his IPL history.

Notably, in his 200 matches for MI, Rohit has scored 5,166 runs at an average of 30.03 with one century and 34 fifties. His best score is 109*.

Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai side in 2011 and has since been playing for MI. He started captaining the side in 2013 and in his first stint as skipper, he won his maiden IPL title. He is the most successful skipper in IPL history, having won five IPL titles with MI as a captain.

In the ongoing IPL, he has featured in nine matches so far, scoring 184 runs at an average of above 20 and a strike rate of 132.37. His highest knock is 65 this season.

Mumbai Indians made it two wins in a row as they beat Punjab Kings in Match 46 of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Punjab's Liam Livingstone (82* off 42) and Jitesh Sharma's (49* off 27) aggressive knocks had powered PBKS to 214/3 in the first innings.

MI put on a chasing masterclass as Ishan Kishan (75 off 41) and Impact Player Suryakumar Yadav's (66 off 31) blistering knocks helped the away side chase down 215. Tilak Varma (26* off 10) and Tim David (19* off 10) provided the finishing touches to power MI to a thumping six-wicket win.

