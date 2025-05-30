MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar to Miss Today’s Match? Star Duo Seen Limping at Airport, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians face a major setback ahead of their IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans as key players Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma were seen limping before the knockout game in Mullanpur on May 30. The injuries raise serious doubts over their availability for the high-stakes match. Chahar and Varma were spotted struggling while traveling with the team, a video on social media showing the duo limping at the airport.

Seems Both Tilak Varma & Deepak Chahar Unlikely to Play The Eliminator Against GT. in Recent Video Both Looked Limping While Travelling to Mullanpur. Its Ain't Looking Good Bruv 🚶 pic.twitter.com/aqdqAO6kRS — яιşнí. (@BellaDon_3z) May 29, 2025

Chahar, who has a history of injuries, had sustained a fresh knock during Mumbai’s last league game against Punjab Kings. He was seen with strapping on his leg and bowled only three overs in that match. Tilak Varma also appeared to be in discomfort following a knee injury in the same match.

Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the league stage with eight wins from 14 matches. They failed to reach Qualifier 1 after a disappointing loss to Punjab Kings. The Eliminator will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The winner will face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Gujarat Titans may have a psychological edge, having defeated Mumbai twice earlier this season. Mumbai have also released three overseas players ahead of the clash. The franchise will now rely heavily on the likes of captain Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav as they chase a record-extending sixth IPL title. Their chances could take a big hit if Chahar and Tilak fail to recover in time.