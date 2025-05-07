MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians in Rain-Hit Thriller at Wankhede

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL 2025 contest at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, sealing the win in a rain-hit finish by successfully chasing a revised target under the DLS method. Chasing 147 after a rain adjustment, GT were 132 for six in 18 overs and four runs behind the DLS par score when rain interrupted play again. However, after the break, they added 15 runs in the final over to complete a dramatic win. MI had earlier posted 155 for eight.

GT bowlers put on a disciplined show after electing to field first. Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan removed openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma early. The hosts recovered through a 64-run stand between Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav. Jacks struck a 35-ball 53 with five fours and three sixes before falling to Rashid Khan.

After reaching 89 for two in ten overs, MI lost six wickets and managed only 66 more runs. Corbin Bosch’s 27 off 22 helped them finish at 155.

In reply, GT’s Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan began cautiously. After Sudharsan’s early exit, Gill and Jos Buttler kept the innings steady. Hardik Pandya’s 18-run over and Sherfane Rutherford’s charge helped GT edge ahead of the DLS par score.

However, Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide after the break by removing Gill for 43 off 46. Trent Boult and Bumrah continued to strike, reducing GT from 113 for two to 126 for six. Ashwani Kumar and Boult each claimed two wickets. Bumrah finished with figures of two for 19 in four overs and was named bowler of the match.

Gill became the third captain under the age of 26 to score 500 or more runs in an IPL season. He joined Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the elite list.

Despite Bumrah’s efforts, GT held their nerve to finish the chase in the final over. They now move up in the standings with a confidence-boosting win over five-time champions Mumbai.