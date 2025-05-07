MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Rain Stops Play Again, Gujarat Titans 4 Runs Behind DLS Par Score; Check Mumbai Weather Update

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium was interrupted by rain once again. Gujarat Titans were 132/6 after 18 overs in their chase of 156 when the rain intensified, causing another delay.

At this stage, the DLS par score for Gujarat Titans was 137, meaning they were 4 runs behind. With the rain showing no signs of letting up, the cut-off time to resume play was set for 12:25 AM IST. If play does not resume by this time, Mumbai Indians will be declared the winners based on the DLS method.

However, if the rain subsides and play resumes, Gujarat Titans will need 24 runs from 12 balls to win. The situation is tense as time runs out and both teams await the possibility of play resuming.

The match had already seen interruptions due to rain, and the final result now hinges on whether the weather conditions allow for the resumption of play. Mumbai Indians are poised for a dramatic win if the rain prevents further action.

Current Status:

Gujarat Titans: 132/6 after 18 overs

DLS par score: 137

Gujarat Titans 4 runs behind

Cut-off time for restart: 12:25 AM IST

Mumbai Weather Update

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'nowcast' warning at 9.35 pm, predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds at 50 to 60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts in the next three to four hours.