MI vs GT, IPL 2025 Toss Update: Gujarat Titans Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

MI vs GT, IPL 2025 Toss Update: Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans made one change to their playing eleven. Arshad Khan returned to the side in place of Washington Sundar. Kagiso Rabada, who was back in the squad, is not part of the playing eleven as the team management believes he needs a few more practice sessions and matches to return to full rhythm.

Mumbai Indians went in with an unchanged team from their previous outing.

Read Also | MI vs GT, Mumbai Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede?

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill said, "We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options."

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said, "We don't mind batting. There's a lot of breeze. Will be fine to bowl second in such conditions as well. For us it's important to execute our plans. In IPL, anyone can come in and change a game. We need to stick to our plans and be ruthless for 20 overs. We need to maintain discipline, need to be humble and focussed. We are playing with the same team,"

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are in the race for the playoffs, with 14 points each. Mumbai are in third place, while Gujarat are fourth but have played one fewer game. The Titans are known for their consistency throughout the tournament and will rely heavily on their top three, including Shubman Gill, to challenge Mumbai's strong squad. Mumbai Indians started their campaign with two losses but are now one of the most in-form teams. They have won six matches in a row including a big win over Rajasthan Royals. They are confident about making it to the playoffs. A win today would boost either team's chances of advancing to the top four, while a loss would make their playoff hopes more complicated.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah