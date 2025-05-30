MI vs GT: Is Deepak Chahar Playing Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Eliminator Match?

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans is underway at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians will be without their key pacer Deepak Chahar for this crucial knockout game. Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the previous match and has been ruled out of the Eliminator. To fill the gap left by Chahar, Mumbai Indians have brought in English pacer Richard Gleeson. Gleeson is making his IPL appearance in place of the injured Chahar.

Besides Chahar, Mumbai Indians have also included Jonny Bairstow in their playing eleven. Bairstow replaces Ryan Rickelton, who has left the IPL for national team duties.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans are missing Jos Buttler. Buttler had to leave the tournament to join England’s ODI series against West Indies. In his place, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis has been added to the GT lineup. Washington Sundar also returns to the side, replacing Arshad Khan.

The winner of this high-stakes Eliminator will advance to face Punjab Kings in the second qualifier, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

Both teams are under pressure to perform without some of their star players in this do-or-die encounter.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Subs: KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan