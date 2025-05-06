MI vs GT: Is Kagiso Rabada Playing in Today's Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match?

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada is not part of today's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Speaking at the toss, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Rabada is being given some time to get back into his rhythm. Rabada, who played only two matches for Gujarat earlier this season, had to return home due to personal reasons. On May 3, the fast bowler revealed through the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) that he had tested positive for recreational drug use and was serving a provisional suspension. Rabada issued an apology for his actions.

A statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports (SAIDS) said that Rabada failed a doping test on January 21, following a game between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20. The results were communicated to him on April 1, while Rabada was in India for the IPL. On May 5, it was confirmed that Rabada had been cleared to participate in the remainder of IPL 2025.

GT’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki spoke positively about Rabada's return. Solanki said Rabada had expressed regret for his mistake and was eager to resume playing. He added that the bowler’s return to practice was eagerly awaited.

Rabada’s performances for Gujarat earlier in the season included 1-41 against Punjab Kings and 1-42 against Mumbai Indians. In his absence, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have stepped up, with Krishna holding the Purple Cap with 19 wickets, and Siraj taking 14 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)