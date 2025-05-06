MI vs GT LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match Featuring Rohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Gujarat made one change to their playing eleven. Arshad Khan returned to the side in place of Washington Sundar. Kagiso Rabada, who is back in the squad, was not included in the playing eleven as the team management said he needs more practice sessions to return to full rhythm. Mumbai Indians went in with the same eleven that played in their previous game.

Live Telecast in India

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers need a valid subscription to access the stream. A Jio recharge of ₹299 or more offers a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar.

Venue

The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ground has produced high-scoring games and is expected to favour batting again.

At the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said the decision to bowl was based on expected consistent pitch behaviour and the team’s depth in bowling options. "We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much. Got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back in the squad but needs a few sessions to get in his groove. We are fortunate to use Kishore when needed. We have six to seven bowling options," Gill said.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said his side was comfortable batting first. "We don't mind batting. There is a lot of breeze. It will be fine to bowl second in such conditions as well. For us it is important to execute our plans. Anyone can change the game in the IPL. We need to be disciplined, humble and focused. We are playing with the same team," he said.

Both teams are tied at 14 points and are in contention for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are placed third while Gujarat Titans are fourth with a game in hand. A win in this match will take the winning team a step closer to qualification. A loss could make the playoff race more difficult.

Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah