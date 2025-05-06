MI vs GT, Mumbai Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede?

MI vs GT, IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather Update: The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium today could be at risk due to potential rain. After the May 5 washout in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Gujarat Titans was affected, another crucial fixture is under threat. According to Accuweather, there is a 55 percent chance of rain in Mumbai with scattered thunderstorms predicted before the match. Toss could be delayed but heavy rain is not expected. Overcast conditions are likely to help pace bowlers during the match.

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are in the race for the playoffs, with 14 points each. Mumbai are in third place, while Gujarat are fourth but have played one fewer game. The Titans are known for their consistency throughout the tournament and will rely heavily on their top three, including Shubman Gill, to challenge Mumbai's strong squad.

Mumbai Indians started their campaign with two losses but are now one of the most in-form teams. They have won six matches in a row including a big win over Rajasthan Royals. They are confident about making it to the playoffs. A win today would boost either team's chances of advancing to the top four, while a loss would make their playoff hopes more complicated.

Earlier this season, Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 33 runs in Ahmedabad, and they will be looking to replicate that performance to strengthen their playoff chances.