MI vs GT: The IPL 2025 eliminator is the 'Battle of the Best' across disciplines

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 : The eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is shaping up to the battle of the best, with both teams leading the charts in batting and bowling respectively.

MI will be aiming to take another step closer to their sixth title and first one in five years at Mullanpur against GT, with the winner getting to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier two for a shot at the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad.

GT has been the best batting side in the competition, despite its middle-order not getting much time and numbers so far. They average 35.61 runs per wicket and strike at 157.59 (only second to Punjab Kings, with a collective SR of 160.58). A lot of their success has been possible duo to a rock solid top three of Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan (679 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.23, with a century and five fifties), Shubman Gill (649 runs in 14 matches at an average of 54.08, with six fifties) and Jos Buttler (538 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.77, with five half-centuries).

Gill is the second-highest run-getter while Buttler is the eighth-highest run-getter overall. However, due to international cricket commitments, Buttler will be missing out on the playoff clash.

While the middle-order has not had much to contribute, standout names have been Sherfane Rutherford (267 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.37, with the best score of 46) and Shahrukh Khan (166 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.20, with a fifty).

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been the best bowling side on all parameters, topping the charts in average (22.98), strike rate (16.1) and economy rate (8.54). With a total of 70 wickets, MI's pace unit is by far the most successful one in the ongoing season, with Trent Boult (19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.26, best figures of 4/26), Jasprit Bumrah (17 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 14.64, with best figures of 4/22), skipper Hardik Pandya (13 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 22.00, with best figures of 5/36) and Deepak Chahar (11 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 34.18, with best figures of 2/12) being at the frontline.

Youngsters Ashwani Kumar (eight wickets in five matches at an average of 18.62, with best figures of 4/24), PVSN Raju and Corbin Bosch (one wicket each) have also got a chance to contribute to success of MI's fast bowling attack.

Who will prevail in this 'Battle of the Best' at Mullanpur and take a step forward towards IPL glory?

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor