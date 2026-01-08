MI vs RCB, WPL 2026: Match Date, Time, Full Squads, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know

Mumbai Indians Cricket Team vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Team Match: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin with a high-profile clash as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, January 9, 2026. The opening match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams enter the new season after major changes to their squads following the November mega auction and will look to make a strong start.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, Match 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, Match 1 Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 7.30 p.m. IST

7.30 p.m. IST Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Where To Watch Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Live

The WPL 2026 match between MI Women and RCB Women will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar for viewers in India.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, a venue known for good batting conditions. The pitch usually offers true bounce and even pace, which often results in high-scoring T20 games.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other seven times in WPL history. Mumbai hold a narrow lead with four wins, while RCB have won three matches.

Squads

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeewan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Dayalan Hemalatha, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell.