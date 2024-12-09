Michael Atherton picks Joe Root as current best in world ahead of Kohli, Smith

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Former cricketer Michael Atherton has deemed Joe Root "unquestionably" the best in the world as of now.

Root's form in Test cricket for the past couple of years has been nothing short of terrific. Since 2021, Root has hammered a whopping 5,063 runs with a stunning 19 centuries.

Even in the two Tests against New Zealand, Root has raised his bat for a century once and has silently been adding runs to his tally. He has amassed 132 runs to his name, averaging 44.00.

Atherton has now doubt when he bats for the 33-year-old as the current best player in the world ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson.

"He is right now, unquestionably. Nineteen Test hundreds since 2021, that's 10 more than the next best [Kane Williamson]," he told Sky Sports News

"It's an incredible run of form. He is playing quite beautifully and at his absolute best," he added.

Apart from Root, Harry Brook has been on a remarkable spree of piling up runs across his name in New Zealand. He already has two centuries to his name from two Tests and has struck 349 runs with a sensational 116.33 average.

Despite Brook making waves with a set of memorable displays, Root still holds the best spot for Atherton.

"The runs here were on the back of that hundred from Brook and earlier efforts from Jacob Bethell (96) and Ben Duckett (92), so they weren't the toughest runs he'll ever score, but you've still got to go out and get them - and Joe does that day in, day out. He's incredibly consistent," he said.

"He is an unbelievable player. There are other very exciting young players in the team, like Brook and Bethell, but Root is still England's best," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor