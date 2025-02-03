Michael Bevan 'The Finisher' inducted into Australia's Cricket Hall of Fame

Melbourne [Australia], February 3 : Dubbed one of the world's top limited-over batters, former cricketer Michael Bevan has been elevated to Australia's Cricket Hall of Fame.

"One of the best finishers the game has ever seen. Congratulations to former Australian player Michael Bevan on his induction to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," Cricket Australia wrote on X.

Australia's 'Picasso in Pyjamas' was an artist in the ODI format. He boasts 6,912 runs in 232 matches at an average of 53.58, putting him in the debate for Australia's greatest one-day batters.

He was a master in creating moments and memories that are etched in the die-hard cricket fans. During his decorated career, Bevan was a part of Australia's 1999 and 2003 World Cup wins.

"I feel very fortunate. I got to play a sport that I loved ... I got to play in some great teams and experience some amazing moments in a really great era of Australian cricket. And it's amazing to be recognised for perhaps some of the unique things that I help bring to Australian cricket, particularly in one-day cricket. It's been a number of years, but I look back on all those things with a lot of pride and a lot of fondness," Bevan said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

Bevan's inclusion comes in the aftermath of Cricket Australia making a change in criteria that allows players to be included "for their overall contribution to the game of cricket, whether that is across all formats, or in just one format, available in their era."

Bevan represented Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, Yorkshire, Sussex, Leicestershire and Kent. In first-class cricket, he made 237 appearances and garnered 19,147 runs at 57.32, including 68 centuries and 81 fifties, with a top score of 216.

His induction into Australia's Hall of Fame follows this season's previous inductees, Michael Clarke and Christina Matthews.

