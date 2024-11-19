Michael Clarke points out why Australia should avoid sledging Virat Kohli in BGT

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Former captain Michael Clarke listed out the reasons why Australia would want to avoid sledging India stalwart Virat Kohli in the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy amid his lean stretch with the bat.

Virat has been toiling hard in the hunt for his lost rich vein of form in the Test format for the past couple of years. Amid his lean run, expectations have been building around Virat to play a decisive role across the five Tests.

Signs of worry have been hiding in the shadows since 2020. The 'Chase Master' has faced an elongated lean patch in the longest format of cricket.

In the last four years, Virat has racked up just 1,838 runs from 34 Tests, averaging 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

When critics bombard Virat's future, Australian surfaces have been his redemption arc. Clarke is aware of the hunger that the 36-year-old has to fire back and could use sledging as fuel to return to action.

"I seriously don't think the Australians will be as silly to do this. That's exactly what Virat wants. He wants them to get into a fight with him. He will use it to get into the action. You shouldn't give him that opportunity, and I am sure the Australians know it," Clarke said while speaking to RevSportz.

"He is much loved out here for all that he has done and achieved, and I am waiting to see him bat here. As I said, if India is to do well and win, Virat Kohli will have to score the maximum number of runs for the team," he added.

With the series opener set to be played on Friday in Perth, Virat has ramped up his preparations with the entire team.

There were concerns about his fitness after Australian media reported Virat going for scans. But during last Friday's intra-squad match simulation, Virat didn't show any signs of facing any discomfort.

He executed his trademark cover drive. However, on 15, he edged a Mukesh Kumar delivery to the second slip. He later spent about 30 minutes in the nets.

In his second outing, Virat faced a barrage of short deliveries from Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy. He was troubled by a few balls but showed no signs of discomfort, batting for an hour to finish on 30.

