Michael Vaughan calls India as most ‘underachieving’ team, says ‘they don’t win anything’

Melbourne, Dec 29 Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called India as the most 'underachieving' team in the cricketing world, saying that despite all the talent and resources at their disposal, 'they don't win anything'.

Vaughan's remarks come after India suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 32 runs to South Africa within three days of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The year 2023 has been one in which India lost the ODI World Cup final after winning 10 matches in a row, as well as losing the World Test Championship final.

The first Test loss to South Africa also means that India’s search for a maiden Test series win in the country will continue.

In the Fox Sports broadcast during the Australia-Pakistan Test at the MCG, Vaughan began by questioning Mark Waugh, “Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?”

Waugh deflected the question back to Vaughan for answers, to which he replied, “They haven’t won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill set.”

“They’ve won in Australia twice (Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wins in 2018/19 and 2020/21). Magnificent, but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, been nowhere.”

“You go to South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that...I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don't think they win anything."

“They’re a good team, they have got plenty of talent but with all the talent they have and the resources they have, I just don’t think they win (a lot).”

With India now 1-0 behind in the two-match series, they will be aiming to square the scoreline against South Africa in the New Year’s Test at Cape Town starting on January 3.

