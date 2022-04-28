Michael Vaughan extends good wishes to Ben Stokes on being named as England's Test captain

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday extended good wishes to all-rounder Ben Stokes, on being appointed as England's men's Test team captain.

Stokes succeeded Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England men's Test team. The England Cricket Board Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key.

"Good luck with the best job in world sport @benstokes38.. I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper," tweeted Michael Vaughan.

Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and has represented his country on 79 occasions at this level. He was named vice-captain in February 2017 and also stood in as captain when Root was absent for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.

The Durham star currently has 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89. He has taken 174 wickets with the ball and is amongst the best all-rounders in the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

