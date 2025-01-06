New Delhi [India], January 6 : Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan shared his insight on the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India, and said that 'Men in Blue' were "blown away" after their triumph at the Perth Test.

India, who began the series with a historic win in Perth, failed to sustain their momentum and lost the series by 1-3. This marked Australia's first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a decade, their last win came in 2014-15.

Kohli, one of India's senior players, was among the biggest disappointments, managing just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in eight innings, with Scott Boland dismissing him four times.

Speaking to Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Vaughan said that there has been brilliant cricket at the BGT 2024-25 series. He added that Australia managed to get the upper hand in the last three matches of the series.

"India win the first game in Perth, played great. Since then, they've been blown away, really... You've got to say this series, as much as it's been brilliant cricket, a lot of it, particularly the last three games, has been very one-sided. Australia has managed to get the upper hand and play some great cricket and India have not been able to find a way of kind of throwing a punch back. They've thrown a shoulder barge back, but they haven't been able to throw a punch back," Vaughan said.

https://x.com/clubprairiefire/status/1876174752756494347

Coming to the last Sydney Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Once again India displayed a disappointing performance with the bat. The Aussies dominated the game from the very first moment, with the help of Scott Boland's fiery spells and debutant Beau Webster's classic knocks.

On Day 03, Australia needed to make 162 runs to win the game, which they successfully chased and clinched a six-wicket victory in the Sydney Test.

