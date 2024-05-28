Michael Vaughan's son, Archie signs first professional contract with Somerset

Somerset [UK], May 28 : Former England captain Michael Vaughan's son, Archie, has signed his first professional contract with county club Somerset until the end of the 2026 season.

The 18-year-old has been a part of Somerset's academy set-up at Taunton. Archie made his first appearance in 2022 for the second XI.

He also made an appearance in the T20 Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup against Yorkshire and scored 35 off 28 deliveries. He racked up runs at a strike rate of 125 and struck three fours and two towering maximums.

After penning down his first professional contract, which will be in effect on November 1, Archie said, as quoted from Somerset's official website, "It's something that I've worked extremely hard for and it's something that I've strived for since I was a kid. To get the opportunity for a club where I've really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour."

"I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room. I want to do my bit in the second team whenever I get the opportunity and be a good team player," he added.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry expressed his excitement after the youngster signed his professional contract.

"Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him. Since joining the academy, he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game," Hurry said.

"This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances, have led to second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished," he added.

Archie joins a pool of players in the domestic league that features the children of former England players. Former England player Andrew Flintoff's children, Rocky and Corey, feature in the Lancashire set-up. Rocky made the headlines last month by scoring a century for Lancashire 2nd XI against Warwickshire.

Former England captain Michael Atherton's son, Josh de Caires, features as a first-team player for Middlesex.

Archie's father, Michael Vaughan, enjoyed an illustrious career with the England cricket team. He led the Three Lions to Ashes glory in 2005 and amassed 18 centuries in 82 Test matches.

