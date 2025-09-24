"Middle order is hardest place to play in T20 cricket": Hussain Talat defends role

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 : Pakistan allrounder Hussain Talat came out strongly in defence of his role in the team's middle order, insisting there were only four or five players who can truly master batting in that position. After guiding Pakistan to a crucial win over Sri Lanka, a match they simply couldn't afford to lose Talat described batting in the middle overs of a T20I innings as the hardest of skills, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"We keep saying that if we need a middle order player they need to know how to be both aggressive and have the ability to anchor," Talat said at the post-match press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But the chances of failure with that kind of cricket are high. Unfortunately, if you don't perform a few games or series, the media and fans immediately go after you and you're out of the team suddenly," he noted.

"I think the middle order is the hardest place to play in T20 cricket because you're required to play all kinds of cricket. And because it's difficult, I think you should have more chances in that position. And players who can play in the middle order are very rare in Pakistan, perhaps four or five. And even they don't want to play there," he added.

Against India, Pakistan had been cruising at nine runs an over until Saim Ayub's dismissal brought Talat to the crease in the 11th over. Looked rusty after a long spell without game time in the UAE, Talat crawled to 10 off 11 deliveries, stalling Pakistan's momentum. The team managed only 38 runs in the seven overs that followed, and India took advantage. The criticism that followed, much of it aimed at Talat was sharp enough for him to admit he avoids social media, though it still affected him.

"We'd lost so no one was feeling good," Talat said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The people wanted us to win, and we did what we could against India, too. But there was no extra pressure before today's game. There was plenty of criticism which we were trying to avoid and which isn't good for the team. But it was crucial to win today," he added.

On Tuesday night, however, the story was very different. Chasing 134, Pakistan had raced to 43 in the first five overs before Maheesh Theekshana sparked a collapse, dismissing two in the sixth over. At one point, Pakistan slipped to 57/4 and then 80/5 when Dushmantha Chameera cleaned up Mohammad Haris. Suddenly, Sri Lanka were in control.

"The pitch was a bit sticky, but improved in the second innings," Talat said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We lost a few wickets quickly and that put us under a lot of pressure. And then we were running out of batting pairs which required us to take the game deep," he noted.

"In the group, when we talk about batting, it's always about playing aggressive. But when I went in, a couple of wickets fell. My gut feeling was the only way to win after that was to take the game deep. When Nawaz hit Hasaranga for two fours, he said he'd go for his shots and for me to anchor. And that worked nicely for both of us," he added.

Mohammad Nawaz struck Wanindu Hasaranga for two boundaries in his third, and Talat followed with two more in Hasaranga's final over. Nawaz then hammered Chameera for in the 18th over, sealing the win in emphatic style.

Having been recalled to the side after more than four years in the wilderness, he knows the road back hasn't been easy.

"We're hopeful. We've been playing T20 cricket for four months or so now, since Bangladesh came to Pakistan in May. Players are being backed in this group; in the past, players used to play a couple of matches and then be omitted. Now they're getting an extended run like we see elsewhere in international cricket," he said.

"We're two games away from the trophy, and we believe we can win it," he added.

