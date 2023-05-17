Might get chance to play for India if you do well in IPL: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 : Punjab Kings young batter Prabhsimran Singh believes that his performance in the Indian Premier League can create a chance for him to play for India.

Before playing a crucial match against Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, Prabhsimran Singh said that IPL is a good platform for youngsters to perform and get a chance to play for India.

"I had the belief. The tournament had started well. I felt I belonged here. My family was happy. I am feeling very confident. We need to win these two games. We are very close. If we win the last two games, we should make it. It has been 9 years since we qualified for the play-offs. If you perform as a youngster, you know this is a good platform. And might as well get a chance to play for India if you do well in the IPL. Looks a good batting wicket," PBKS batter added.

The season is in the last week of the league stage and seven teams are in the race to book the playoffs berth. No previous edition of IPL has witnessed such stiff competition as so many teams are in contention even at the business end of the tournament.

With two crucial points on the line, Punjab Kings are set to host Delhi Capitals in this season's first match at scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. It is the second home of the Punjab Kings.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan spoke highly of young Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh - who slammed his maiden IPL ton in the previous game against the same opposition. Irfan believes the young top-order batter from Punjab is a future star.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he's a star of the future."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also lavished praise on the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter and claimed the platform of IPL will never run short of introducing young and dynamic talent to the world.

"He will definitely shine. Prabhsimran is a talent of that kind. He has all kinds of shots and he not only has the ability to finish the innings but can also take the team to a strong score."

Delhi Capitals' playoffs hopes might have been dashed but teams cannot afford to take the David Warner-led side lightly. The presence of some strong characters in the coaching staff helps the team recover from tougher situations.

