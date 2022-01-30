Mikyo Dorji, becomes first player from Bhutan to register for IPL auction

Mikyo Dorji became first player from Bhutan to register for IPL auction ahead of the 2022 edition. A fast-bowling all-rounder Dorji, became the first player from Bhutan to play in an overseas franchise league when he featured in Nepal's Everest Premier League after making his international debut in 2018 against Malaysia. In just the sole T20 game, Dorji scored 27 runs and now has aspirations to play in the Indian Premier League.Talking about the same to the New Indian Express, the 22-year old said, "Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me. People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me. But they don’t know (laughs) that this is just the initial round, and the names are going to be shortlisted further. If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan."

This won't be the first time that Dorji will be associated with the game in India as after his initial years in Darjeeling, Dorji also took part in the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai in 2018 and 2019 where he met the Chennai Super Kings and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.Dorji shared a picture and a video with Dhoni listing a key piece of advice from MS Dhoni that just stuck with him.“'Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure'. Ever since the great MS Dhoni gave me this piece of advice, it has always stuck with me," Dorji captioned the post.Dorji is among 318 overseas players to register for the upcoming auction which will be held on February 12 and 13.