"Miller wasn't picking a thing at all": Mark Boucher

Durban [South Africa], November 9 : Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher noted that David Miller seemed at a loss against spin during their 61-run defeat to Team India in the first T20I on Friday, November 8.

Boucher, now retired, also commented that the Proteas did not take advantage of the subtle assistance from the pitch.

During the middle overs, with Miller and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease, the South African pair struggled to find boundaries while chasing a 203-run target. Both batters were dismissed in the same over by Varun Chakravarthy, dealing a significant blow to their team's chances.

While speaking to JioCinema, he particularly highlighted the 11th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, where Miller played five consecutive dot balls before finally managing a single.

"David Miller wasn't picking a thing at all. I mean, there's one over there where I think he missed four out of the six deliveries he faced. So yeah, he was bowled really well tonight, and it just goes to show two quality spinners. There was something there for the bowlers on that wicket. Something that South African bowlers could not exploit," Boucher said.

In the subsequent over, Klaasen hit a six on the second delivery. However, Chakravarthy soon had Klaasen caught at long-on and then dismissed Miller for 18, who mistimed a shot to deep square leg.

Boucher further pointed out how Bishnoi cleverly used his seam to extract help from the surface.

"I was watching a couple of his (Ravi Bishnoi) balls come out a little bit different and I think what he did really well tonight, especially in the dark, is he changed the seam up. Sometimes you look at the ball, especially as a wicket-keeper as well. You look at the ball and see if you can see it spinning different ways. But he muddled his seam up very nicely," he added.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz helped India to a fiery start in the game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to put up a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts.

The Indian bowling attack was led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi who bundled out the hosts at 141 with two overs remaining. Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor