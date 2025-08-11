Mitchell Killeen signs for Essex on two-year deal

London [UK], August 11 : Essex Cricket announced on Monday the signing of young Durham bowling all-rounder Mitchell Killeen. The 20-year-old player has agreed to a two-year deal with Essex, which will see him join the Club at the end of the 2025 season.

The right-arm seam bowler and right-handed batter made his List A debut for Durham at the age of 17 in August 2022 against Nottinghamshire, where he took 1-17 and scored 17 off 26 balls, batting at number eight, as per a press release from Essex Cricket.

Durham-born Killeen had to wait a few years for his first-class opportunity, which came against Zimbabwe A in Harare on March 12 during Durham's tour of Zimbabwe. In that match, he scored 21 off 41 balls and took 2-12 from six overs.

The son of former Durham cricketer and England bowling consultant Neil Killeen, Mitchell made his County Championship debut for Durham earlier this season against Somerset at Chester-le-Street.

He made an immediate impact, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings and finishing with figures of 5-36 from 10 overs, including two maidens. In the second innings, he continued to impress, taking 1-67 from 20.1 overs, with two maidens.

The Durham Academy graduate has represented England Under-19s on half-a-dozen occasions taking eleven wickets during 2022 and 2023, playing and training alongside Essex Cricket's Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison and Noah Thain.

Upon the conclusion of the 2024 season, Mitchell was awarded Durham's Second XI Player of the Year, tallying over 400 runs (including an unbeaten 112*) and claiming 18 wickets across formats (including 11 in T20s).

Earlier this year, Killeen was selected in the Professional County Club Select XI squad to face Zimbabwe for a four-day match at Leicestershire, the same squad which included Essex's Luc Benkenstein and Jamal Richards.

Upon signing for the Club, Kileen said as quoted by an Essex Cricket press release, "I am really excited to be joining Essex for the 2026 season. Essex have an excellent squad of cricketers and have obviously enjoyed some great success in recent years. Once Chris Silverwood got in touch, I knew that I wanted to be involved with what he is trying to build at Chelmsford."

"I feel my cricket is developing and I will be doing my best to push hard for regular first team cricket. I know a few of the younger players from my time with England Under 19s, and I can't wait to meet the rest of the squad ahead of next season," the player added.

Chief Executive Officer, Dan Feist, said, "We are really excited to be bringing Mitchell to the Club. He is a young seamer with plenty of potential, and we've seen what he is capable of this season in both the first-class and List A formats. He will add depth to the bowling attack, and we look forward to seeing him grow and develop his game here at Essex."

