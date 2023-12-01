Mitchell Marsh aiming to stand up to the pace and bounce challenge at Perth ahead of Test against Pakistan

Perth, Dec 1 All set to play a Test match at his home ground for the first time, Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is aiming to stand up to the challenge of the pace and bounce presented to him when he takes the field for the first Test against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium starting on December 14.

Marsh has played a lot of BBL games at the venue for Perth Scorchers, but he is now on the verge of playing a Test in the 60,000-seater stadium for the first time, especially on a drop-n pitch.

The drop-in wicket at the Optus Stadium contains the same local clay and grass species as the pitches at the WACA Ground and is closely monitored during its growth to replicate the Ground’s fast and bouncy nature.

"This is the best wicket in the world. I haven't played any Test match in Perth, but if I got selected, I would be super excited to feature in West Test. This pitch is fast and bouncy, this is what you want as a player which brings batter and bowler both an equal chance to contest," said Marsh to reporters.

Marsh, 32, was recently a part of Australia's triumph in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, making 441 runs, while slamming two hundreds. Earlier this year, he reclaimed his Test spot during the Ashes and hit a quick century at Headingley, thus sending Cameron Green on the sidelines.

For the last few years, Marsh has managed to be a first-choice starter and feels the team is eager to get more success as its international home summer is about to begin. "I love being part of the Australian team, whatever the format it is. It's an absolute pleasure to play for this team from the last few years. I think I have found my most consistent method of batting from the last couple of years."

"Last nine years were amazing for the Australia cricket team in all three formats. Pat Cummins is leading the team very well. This team is built for accomplishments, and we are really proud of our team," Marsh concluded.

