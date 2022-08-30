Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODIs due to ankle injury

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining two One-day International against Zimbabwe here due to a minor ankle soreness with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis replacing him in the squad.Australia will play the second Cricket World Cup Super League series match against the visitors here on Wednesday, having taken a 1-0 lead following a five-wicket win at the same venue on August 28.While it might be a setback for the home team for the remaining two ODIs, Australia expect Marsh to be fit for the T20 tour of India next month ahead of the World Cup Down Under in October-November.

With the focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later in the year, the focus will be on giving Marsh ample time to recover, Steve Smith said."He's been playing some good white-ball cricket recently," Smith told reporters on Tuesday. "The way we set up our team the other day with bulk allrounders, he was a big part of that. It's disappointing for Mitch but there's some pretty important stuff coming up. He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I'm sure there's big plans for him this year. The priority is to get him right for that."Wicketkeeper-bat Josh Inglis has been drafted in as Marsh's replacement in the squad and will remain with the team for the rest of the Zimbabwe and New Zealand series.Inglis is currently a part of London Spirit, who are vying for a spot in the final of in The Hundred 2022.

